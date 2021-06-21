Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 38.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie cut Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of Extended Stay America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY stock remained flat at $$20.46 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,740. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

