Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,043,816 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,043,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,168,000. Vipshop comprises 3.0% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIPS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 777,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,657,843. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

