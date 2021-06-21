Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,096,978 Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,096,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,000. Immunovant accounts for 1.7% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $8,148,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,243.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at $9,204,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 179,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Immunovant stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,762. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.