Alpine Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 750,491 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 750,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,847,000. ViacomCBS comprises approximately 3.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after buying an additional 1,148,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,843,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

