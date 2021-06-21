Alpine Global Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)

Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.93% of GO Acquisition worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,076,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in GO Acquisition by 288.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 213,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 158,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GO Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOAC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,006. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

