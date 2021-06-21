Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $2.70 Million in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 270,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 4.51% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,372,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Monday. 34,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,101. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

