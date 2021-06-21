Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $8.75 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.97. 84,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.
RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
