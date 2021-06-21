Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $8.75 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,018,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.97. 84,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,458,198. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,200.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,295 shares of company stock valued at $56,298,147.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

