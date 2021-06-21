Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cannae in the 1st quarter valued at $1,961,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Cannae by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 73,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cannae by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 92,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.70 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 154.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

