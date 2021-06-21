Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Holdings Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,184,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

