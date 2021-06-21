América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $74,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 1st quarter valued at $15,326,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $4,943,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,741 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

NYSE AMX opened at $15.31 on Monday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.70.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

