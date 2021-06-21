American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading 3.9% Higher

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.40. 10,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,424,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock worth $10,261,044. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

