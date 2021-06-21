American National Insurance Co. Acquires New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in VMware by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock traded up $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,588. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

