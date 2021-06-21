American National Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 329.4% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,391 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.6% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $163.82. 161,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,707,406. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.