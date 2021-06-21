American National Insurance Co. Sells 210 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American National Insurance Co. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

