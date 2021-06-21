American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $314,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 262,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,771,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,282,000 after purchasing an additional 847,201 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.05. 92,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.