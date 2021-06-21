American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,835 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Tower were worth $114,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,110,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,784,000 after purchasing an additional 589,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.38. 36,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

