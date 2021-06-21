Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $667.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report $667.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $662.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $672.43 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $482.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

COLD traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,182. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

