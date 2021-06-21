Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.44.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $236.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.79 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

