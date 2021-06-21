AMLT Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,633.00 (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. AMLT has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $33,633.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMLT has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00019789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.79 or 0.00663401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00078871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000285 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

