Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,137.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,542,430.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,920 shares of company stock worth $12,597,550. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 242.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackLine by 337.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,526. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $71.20 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.41.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

