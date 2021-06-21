Analysts Anticipate Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.03). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,143.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.45. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

