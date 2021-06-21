Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.90. Ralph Lauren reported earnings of ($1.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.35.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.44. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

