Analysts Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after acquiring an additional 788,447 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 10,427.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

