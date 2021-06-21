Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,827. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,220 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

