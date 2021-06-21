Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NRIX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. 2,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.49.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $54,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $562,911. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

