Analysts Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $385.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.00 million and the lowest is $378.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $430.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.43. 24,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.17. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

