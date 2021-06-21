Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.23. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 31,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Unum Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 43,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 29,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,375. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.