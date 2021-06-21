Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.24. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $191.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,253,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Upstart by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,352,000 after buying an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after buying an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

