Analysts Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $81.91

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

