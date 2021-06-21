Analysts Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $107.75

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.75.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $39,062,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PVH by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 374,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.