Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $189.67

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

RNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $142.73 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

