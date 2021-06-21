Analyzing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Frontline (NYSE:FRO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.8% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Frontline shares are held by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eneti and Frontline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Frontline 27.55% 15.36% 6.32%

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontline has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eneti and Frontline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.28 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.02 Frontline $1.22 billion 1.32 $412.88 million $2.13 3.84

Frontline has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontline, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Frontline pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Eneti pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eneti and Frontline, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 0 0 2.00 Frontline 0 5 2 0 2.29

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Frontline has a consensus price target of $7.73, suggesting a potential downside of 5.50%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Frontline.

Summary

Frontline beats Eneti on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

