Analyzing LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences 12.35% 15.63% 6.37%

58.8% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LENSAR and Integra LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $26.38 million 3.41 -$19.77 million ($4.28) -1.92 Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.24 $133.89 million $2.45 28.05

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LENSAR and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 4 4 0 2.33

LENSAR currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.01%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $72.89, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats LENSAR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, hydrocephalus management systems, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, and bone grafts products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

