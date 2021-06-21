ANON One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last week, ANON has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $24,592.73 and approximately $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053267 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00022631 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

