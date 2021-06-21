Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 169,549 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,061.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 159,273 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

AM opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

