APIX (APIX) Price Hits $0.0187 on Top Exchanges

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a market cap of $2.26 million and $5.88 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded 59.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00055841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00021253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.75 or 0.00651555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00079026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039353 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

