Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APDN. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

APDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,627. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

