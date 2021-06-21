Aragon Court Market Capitalization Reaches $13.09 Million (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. Aragon Court has a market cap of $13.09 million and $1,479.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon Court coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aragon Court has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court (CRYPTO:ANJ) is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

