ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARCB. Truist Securities increased their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut ArcBest from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.15.

ARCB stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.89. 335,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $93.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in ArcBest by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

