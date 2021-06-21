Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $60.66 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.