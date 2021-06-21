Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

