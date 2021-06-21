Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to Outperform by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.
Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.84. Arco Platform has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arco Platform by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
Arco Platform Company Profile
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
