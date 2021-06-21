Argus Begins Coverage on Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.17.

XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69. Xylem has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

