Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Quiet Period To Expire on June 28th

Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) quiet period will end on Monday, June 28th. Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 12,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RAMMU stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Aries I Acquisition Co. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

