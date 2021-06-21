Arionum Trading 65% Higher Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $103,972.13 and $36.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 65% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,624.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.09 or 0.05940503 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.24 or 0.01475065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00409355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00132448 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.72 or 0.00682665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00412658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00040886 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

