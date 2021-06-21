Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Brokerages expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will report sales of $86.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.80 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.76. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.