Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,158. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

