Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Piper Sandler

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $89.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,158. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 1.28.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
