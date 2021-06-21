Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

ASAN stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.74. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 980,000 shares of company stock worth $42,975,400 and sold 82,144 shares worth $2,867,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,448,000. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

