AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.65 Million

Brokerages predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $125.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.86 million and the lowest is $123.09 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $99.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $508.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $575.86 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $613.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 1,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,929. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

