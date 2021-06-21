Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Trading 11.4% Higher

Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) was up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.01 and last traded at $46.01. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on AIAGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.36.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

