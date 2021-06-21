Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 4.1%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.26. 7,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,179,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUTL. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $505.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,892.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $149,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

